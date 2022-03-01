Two local non-profits that help women fleeing violence are eyeing Oliver as the host community for an affordable housing project.
Representatives of Desert Sun Counselling and the South Okanagan Women In Need Society – which have been active for a combined 63 years – appeared before Oliver council on Monday seeking a land commitment for the project.
As planned, the facility would offer transitional housing for 20 to 25 single women and their children who are out of immediate danger and need a place to rest their heads while they put their lives back together.
Council heard the two groups, which have a long history of collaboration, are looking at a Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation grant program to get the project off the ground and are in talks with BC Housing to commit to provide operational funding.
There are no formal commitments yet and no timelines attached to the project, but Desert Sun executive director Marieze Tarr cold council the need for such a facility is growing daily.
She said her organization has space for just two women at its safe house, but is currently putting up eight women and 11 children using local motels. Furthermore, stays used to be capped at 12 days, but are now stretching to several months because there’s just no affordable, transitional housing available for the women to go to next.
SOWINS executive director Danielle Goulden said her group’s shelter has 24 beds and has raised its stay limit from 30 to 90 days due for the same reason.
“The motels, for the record, are not affordable housing. We have one woman who recently vacated because they increased her rent for a room with a double bed and a hot plate from $1,200 per month to $1,500 per month,” said Goulden.
“It’s also really debilitating for women to stay extended periods of time in emergency housing because they’re not building the independent skills they need to grow and be successful.”
Following the presentation, council unanimously passed a motion to throw its support behind the project and work with the groups to identify suitable land.