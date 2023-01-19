Design work is now underway for the final section of the lake-to-lake bike route.
The last phase will extend approximately two kilometres down South Main Street from the Point Intersection to Skaha Lake Park.
“This section is anticipated to be more straightforward than the first few sections because of the existing painted bike lanes, generous road width and limited number of driveways,” said Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.
“We recognize there will need to be special consideration of the design at a few locations, and we will work with affected property owners and other stakeholders to come up with the best possible design for everyone.”
Dixon said discussions with affected property owners have already begun and the public will be invited to weigh in on design of the draft route, which will also go out for public consultation when complete.
Once finished, the lake-to-lake cycling route will stretch 6.7 kilometres from Okanagan Lake to Skaha Lake. To date, 3.8 km has been completed.
The estimated total cost is $8 million, which to date has been underwritten by nearly $3 million in grants from senior governments.