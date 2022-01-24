Long-awaited safety improvements at a highway intersection south of Penticton could be completed as early as this summer.
Following a late-2021 review of the Highway 3A-97 junction near Kaleden, the B.C. Transportation Ministry confirmed Monday it has come up with a plan to reconfigure the intersection to add a protected turning lane.
The plan calls for eliminating one of two southbound lanes on Highway 97 and adding a new merge lane to allow vehicles that have turned left off Highway 3A onto Highway 97 northbound to get up to speed before joining in with other northbound traffic. The plan does not include a traffic light.
Currently, the uncontrolled intersection forces vehicles headed north towards Penticton from Highway 3A to turn left against three lanes of traffic – two from the north and one from the south.
The proposed reconfiguration “was found to be the best option for both safety and constructability,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The project team is moving ahead on detailed design for this improvement, during which consultation with key stakeholders will take place, including local emergency services and first responders. The ministry has begun consultation with Penticton Indian Band.
“Subject to final funding approval and results of engagement and consultations, construction on the improvement could go ahead as early as this summer.”
Subrina Monteith, who represents Kaleden on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, is pleased to see progress on the long-running problem.
“It’s not the perfect solution, but it’s part of the solution and it’s a huge jump in the right direction,” said Monteith.
She cautioned the proposal still requires funding from the B.C. government, so there’s no guarantee it will go ahead, but noted it’s also a relatively small project that shouldn’t require massive investments of time and money.
Monteith also said it’s a good sign the project is on the ministry’s radar at a time when the province is still involved in major repairs to B.C.’s largest flood-damaged highways.
The need for improvements to the intersection was highlighted in an online petition created in December 2021 by the Kaleden Citizens Committee for Traffic Safety, which is also looking for additional upgrades through the community.
The petition was launched at a time when the corridor was seeing heavier-than-usual traffic as a result of highway closures elsewhere in southern B.C. due to flood damage.
As of Monday, that petition had garnered just shy of 4,100 digital signatures.