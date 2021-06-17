For a second consecutive year, the Summerland branch of the Royal Canadian Legion has cancelled Canada Day festivities.
“Although provincial health orders allow for festivals as of July 1, we feel COVID-19 restrictions are still unpredictable at this time. We are not in a financial position to accept the risk of promoting our Canada Day picnic, which could be cancelled by the authorities on short notice,” said event chair John Dorn in a press release.
However, the legion hall will reopen Saturday, June 26, but without food services or other events such as meat draws, horse races, pool and darts. Those activities are expected to restart soon.
In conjunction with its reopening June 26, the branch is hosting a flea market from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vendors can rent tables for $20 by texting 250-487-8553 to reserve. Legion volunteers will be selling food and accepting donations for the branch’s own market table.