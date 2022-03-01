City council is today expected to start pedalling towards the elimination of one lane of vehicle traffic on Lakeshore Drive in favour of separated bike lanes.
While the concept only exists on paper in the city’s Transportation Master Plan as a potential project, council will be asked at its meeting today to approve a grant application to help fund the estimated $1.6-million cost of redoing Lakeshore Drive between Riverside Drive and Winnipeg Street as soon as 2024.
Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, notes in her report to council that the multi-use pathway installed in 2012 on the north side of Lakeshore Drive adjacent to Okanagan Beach “has been so overwhelmingly successful that the city has received a number of complaints about the inherent conflict between pedestrians and cyclists.”
“Given the extensive engagement that would be included in this (bike lanes) project, it is proposed that design/engagement occur in 2023, with construction in 2024,” adds Dixon.
She’s also asking council to authorize adding two other projects to the application to the federal Active Transportation Fund: separated bike lanes on South Main Street from approximately Pineview Drive to Skaha Lake, to be designed in 2023 and built in 2024, at a cost of $1.4 million; and separated bike lanes on Green Avenue West from Highway 97 to South Main Street, to be designed in 2023 and built in 2024, at a cost of $2.2 million.
Meanwhile, construction of a long-awaited hotel near the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre could begin later this month if council approves the required development permit for the project at today’s meeting, which will be the first in-person session inside council chambers since March 2020.
Council will issue the permit if it approves of the form, character and landscaping for the proposed 105-room hotel and attached 100-seat restaurant at 903 Vernon Ave. directly across from the PTCC and South Okanagan Events Centre.
The six-storey hotel will be operated under the Four Points by Sheraton brand by Kamloops-based Mundi Hotel Group.
The company in December 2020 cut a deal with the city to purchase the publicly owned parking lot at 903 Vernon Ave. for $1.5 million for the sole purpose of building a hotel to help drum up business for the PTCC. As part of the deal, the city committed $600,000 to improve the pedestrian linkage between the new hotel and PTCC.
Terms of the deal called for Mundi Hotel Group to obtain all necessary approvals from the city and complete the land transfer by July 28, 2021, then finish construction within 28 months.
However, preliminary work on the site revealed unexpected amounts of ground water, delaying the design and permitting process and causing the first milestone to be missed. Mundi Hotel Group is now aiming to open the hotel in spring 2023.
Finally, council is expected today to sign off on a $300,000 plan to replace the artificial turf inside the Sportsplex on Eckhardt Avenue.
Low-pile turf was selected as the preferred option after a three-month selection process involving user groups. Other options were mid-pile turf and vinyl multi-sport flooring.
“The proposed turf surface will support a wide range of user groups including soccer, baseball, field hockey, ultimate frisbee, lacrosse, recreational tennis, football, cricket, dryland training and track and field,” write Kelsey Johnson, the city’s manager of recreation, arts and culture, in her report to council.
“Additionally, the recreation department will be able to provide a variety of programming within the Sportsplex facility, potentially opening up space at the community centre gymnasium for programs that require a multi-sport court surface.”
The city set aside $200,000 for the project in its 2021 capital budget that was carried forward to 2022. Council will be asked to approve pulling the other $100,000 from a capital fund reserve account.
Two public hearings are also on the agenda beginning at 6 p.m. The first concerns a proposed zoning amendment at 585 Jermyn Ave. to allow three dwellings on the property, while the second concerns an application to exclude part of 610 Pineview Rd. from the Agricultural Land Reserve.
Meetings begin at 1 p.m. in council chambers and are open to the public.