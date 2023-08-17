An $8,000 fine has been handed down against a Princeton man who pleaded guilty under the provincial Wildlife Act to unlawfully killing a moose in 2021.
News of the recent plea agreement was released Wednesday by the BC Conservation Officer Service.
It said Travis Hogg also had his hunting licence suspended for one year as part of a plea agreement, under which charges against a second person were dropped.
According to the COS Hogg had a single limited-entry tag when he shot the moose in the China Creek area near Princeton in the fall of 2021.
“After killing the moose, he had a second party purchase and cancel their species license to cover that moose, which allowed Hogg to continue hunting,” explained the BCOS in a press release.
The moose was seized during the investigation and its meat donated to local charities for distribution to families in need.
“The Conservation Officer Service would like to thank members of the public that assisted the COS in their investigation,” added the release.
“Wildlife belongs to the people of British Columbia and when resource users intentionally circumvent the resource laws to benefit themselves, they are essentially robbing the people of British Columbia of our natural resources. “