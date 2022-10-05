Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide. Depression (also called major depressive disorder or clinical depression) is a common but serious mood disorder. It causes severe symptoms that affect how you feel, think, and manage daily activities such as sleeping, eating, or working.
Anxiety is a normal reaction to stress and can be beneficial in some situations. It can alert us to dangers and help us prepare and pay attention. However, “anxiety disorders” differ from normal feelings of nervousness or anxiousness and involve excessive fear or anxiety. For people with an anxiety disorder, the anxiety does not go away and can get worse over time.
Although depression and anxiety and their underlying conditions are prevalent among men and women, and even boys and girls, you do not need to suffer from these curable diseases.
The good news is depression and anxiety are treatable and reversible. Join Dr. Neil Nedley, a leading physician in mental health treatment and research, as he walks you through the Depression and Anxiety Recovery Program. With this comprehensive mental health education program, you will find the keys to a new life in just eight weeks.
You will receive access to not only the eight-part video series, but also the workbook and additional reading materials which reinforce lessons from the video presentations and exercises.
You will receive an in-depth analysis and assessment of your mental health. Trained facilitators will help you learn how you can overcome depression and anxiety, find motivation to help you achieve your goals, and achieve optimal mental health.
The course will run each Monday at 7 p.m. for eight weeks, beginning Oct. 17, at the Penticton Lifestyle Centre, 290 Warren Ave. The cost of the program is $145 per person or $200 per couple. There are free information and registration sessions planned for Oct. 6 and 12 at 7 p.m. For more information, call Connie at 250-488-1558 or email ckiefiuk@gmail.com.