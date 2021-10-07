Three Okanagan First Nations are receiving provincial funding to complete well-being and poverty-reduction plans and projects in their communities.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has been awarded $35,000 for food security initiatives, including food distribution and restoring a local greenhouse.

The Okanagan Indian Band will receive $34,600 for food security initiatives, including skill-building workshops, apiculture (beekeeping) training and a community garden.

The Osoyoos Indian Band will receive $25,000 to deliver eight community-based sessions to develop and build a well-being plan for band members.

More than $2 million is being provided to 62 First Nation communities in the province.