New housing starts in Penticton slipped to their lowest level in eight years – not counting the pandemic-inspired crash of 2020 – in the first quarter of 2022, according to fresh data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
CMHC says builders started work on 28 homes in the city during the first three months of the year, down from 33 in the first quarter of 2021. This year’s quarterly total is the lowest on record since 21 in 2014 (ignoring the 10 starts in the first quarter of 2020 when the pandemic set it).
Annual housing starts have been generally trending downwards since hitting a record 479 in 2017. The total stood at 385 in 2021.
Meanwhile, there were 29 housing completions in the first quarter of 2022, according to CMHC, down from 58 in the year-ago period. This year’s quarterly total is the lowest on record since 27 in 2015 (ignoring the single completion in the first quarter of 2020 when the pandemic set it).
Over the past five years, apartments have accounted for approximately half of all new homes built in Penticton, with the balance split between single-family dwellings and semi-detached or row housing.