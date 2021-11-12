Interior Health says the Summerland Health Centre Outpatient Laboratory will be temporarily closed, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 16.
“Patients with existing appointments will be notified directly of alternative service locations,” said IH in a press release, which did not provide a reason for the closure or its expected duration.
Walk-in appointments and ECG service are available in Penticton at the Penticton Regional Hospital or at Okanagan Clinical Labs locations at 383 Ellis St. or 2504 Skaha Lake Rd., or in Peachland at Valley Medical Laboratory, 5500 Clements Cres.