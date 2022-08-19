Friday, Aug. 19
• Ryga Festival continues, “These are the Songs That I Sign When I’m Sad,” with Jane Miller, 5-6:30 p.m., Heartspace Yoga Studio, 10106 Main Street, Summerland, 5-6:30 p.m.; $25; Juno Award-winning folk musician Catherine MacLellan in concert, Centre Stage Theatre, 7 p.m., $30, for full schedule of events and tickets: rygafest.ca
• Dueling Divas, all-request pianos, Highway 97 Brewery, 6 p.m., $20 (in advance), $25 (door), first of two nights
• Juno Award-winning rock artist Kim Mitchell, with special guest Mason Burns, live at District Wine Village in Oliver, 6 p.m., $89-$99, to purchase tickets visit: districtwinevillage.com
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Karaoke at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main St., Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre: French conversation, 9:30 a.m., beg. line dance, 3 p.m.
• Penticton favourite Gord McLaren at The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Karaoke contest at Princeton Legion, every Friday night, 7 p.m.
• Blue Moon Marquee at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32, purchase at: thedreamcafe.ca
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Downtown Penticton Association presents Music in the Park with Josh Smith, Gyro Park, 8-10 p.m.
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland, scenic train rides Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of painter Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,” (PG, 120 minutes); “Beast,” (14-A, 93 minutes); “Thor: Love And Thunder,” (PG, 120 minutes); “Bodies Bodies Bodies” (14A, 95 minutes); “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); ““DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated G, 87 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes); for showtimes and reserved seats: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” (G, 98 minutes)
Saturday, Aug. 20
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., free bicycle valet service courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner featuring ribs with corn, 5:30 p.m., live music with Thirteen Broken Bones, 6:30 p.m.
• Ryga Festival continues, singing workshop with Jane Miller, Summerland Arts Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $25; The Theatre Trail, staggered start times in various downtown Summerland locations, begins at 1 p.m., $15; Juno Award-winning Indigenous artist Celeigh Cardinal live at Centre Stage Theatre, 7 p.m., $30, for full schedule of events and tickets: rygafest.ca
• Oliver Community Arts Council and Oliver Parks and Recreation present “Roots & Fruits Expo,” downtown Oliver, parade begins at 10:30 a.m., activities follow at Oliver Community Park and Hall featuring music with Curtis Clear Sky and the Constellationz, 13 Broken Bones, Rebel Luv, Bagentima, MadHoney, food trucks, market, tattoos, bike parade, pie eating contest, gold panning, for a full schedule visit: oliverrootsandfruits.com
• Festival of Friends at 1425 Highway 3, Cawston, 1 p.m. until late, open mic 2-5 p.m., potluck-style dinner, 5 p.m., live music with Midnight Special Band and Cawston’s own BC Banger, overnight camping available, $10 donation for music
• Saturday Jams with Yanti, Back Door Winery, 3-5 p.m.
• Rebel Luv at The Howling Coyote Pub & Grill in Oliver, 8 p.m., no cover
• Slackwater Sessions presents Joe Veltri at Slackwater Brewery, 8 p.m.
• Witch Profit, a queer, Ethiopian/Eritrean hiphop, soul, jazz musician at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $20, tickets at: simpletix.com
• Penticton Roller Skate presents Night at the Roller Rink at Penticton Skate Park, family skate, 5-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, 7-9 p.m., admission $15 (ages 14 and up) and $10 (ages 13 and under), rentals available
• Dueling Divas, all-request pianos, Highway 97 Brewery, 6 p.m., $20 (in advance), $25 (door), second of two nights
• Okanagan Art Exhibit at District Wine Cillage centre plaza, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• The Blueshound play at the Wrong Turn Cafe in Keremeos, 7:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18, Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit: freshbctalentquest.ca
• The Yard Katz perform at Barley Mill Brew Pub, doors open at 5 p.m., $20
• Solo performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series, Too Crows for Comfort, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
Sunday, Aug. 21
• Ryga Festival concludes, final day, Hootenanny Extravaganza in honour of the late Dick Clements, Summerland Legion, 14205 Rosedale Ave., bring along an instrument and sing along, 2-4 p.m., pay as you choose, full schedule of events: rygafest.ca
• Penticton Speedway avion sprint cars, street stocks and hornets, 7 p.m.
• Summerland Sunday Market by Rotary, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• Two Crows for Comfort performs at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Royal Canadian Legion drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street, near the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series, Shalisa, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
Monday, Aug. 22
• Oliver Council meets in council chambers, 6173 Kootenay Street, 6 p.m.
• Summerland Council meets at Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m. to view the meeting visit Summerland’s YouTube station
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Monday breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m.; Scrabble, 10 a.m., duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Submit your items by email to: editor@pentictonherald.ca, the calendar appears in Tuesday and Friday print editions of The Herald. This is a free service.