Wildfires barely made a dent in the Okanagan real estate market last month.
There was a total of 1,265 residential sales across the region in August, up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis, according to the Association of Interior Realtors.
“While sales activity seems muted compared to the unusually high activity over the last few years, when comparing to pre-pandemic years it held up pretty steadily in August,” said association president Chelsea Mann in a press release.
“The high cost of borrowing and the raging wildfires across the province likely played a part in subduing market activity.”
The number of active listings across the region rose to 7,778 in August, with 38% of them in the South Okanagan.
That helped lower the price of a benchmark home or townhouse in the South Okanagan by 2.7% and 4.6% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
Meanwhile, the price of a benchmark single-family home in the Central Okanagan rose to $1.07 million, up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
The time to sell a single-family home in August ranged from a low of 47 days in the Central Okanagan to 63 in the North Okanagan.
The realtors’ association announced separately it’s donating $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts. The money, half of which is to come from members’ dues, will be split between the Salvation Army and Canadian Red Cross.
“We know that this does not even come close to what relief is needed,” said Mann in a separate release, “but we hope that this contribution will provide some much-needed support to all the communities impacted by these wildfires and the many lives of those living in them who require assistance at this heartbreaking time.”
Thinking about selling? Here are the benchmark* sale prices for Okanagan homes in August 2023 and year-over-year % change
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $770K (– 2.7%)
Townhouse: $557K (+ 0.5%)
Condo/apartment: $449K (– 4.6%)
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $1.07M (+ 5.6%)
Townhouse: $786K (+ 0.7%)
Condo/apartment: $517K (– 6%)
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $763K (+ 2.2%)
Townhouse: $576K (+ 4.2%)
Condo/apartment: $350K (+ 2.8%)
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is viewed as a more accurate indicator than pure averages.