Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel and council did not recognize Thursday’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Meanwhile, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was critical of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to travel with his family to Tofino on Thursday, instead of participating in healing ceremonies.
“After the discovery of the first 215 children’s graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site, the Penticton Indian Band Chief and Council are unanimous in their decision that they will not be recognizing the Sept. 30 Truth and Reconciliation Day,” the PIB wrote in a statement sent late Thursday to the media.
“They are in agreement and stand behind Chief Gabriel’s statement that is far too premature to announce or celebrate a day of Truth and Reconciliation. They agree that there’s been no real substantive actions to date to show a genuine or sincere commitment for reconciliation.”
Band council did not discourage any community members from having events to honour the legacy of residential school survivors. They also Canadians to continue “seeking the truth” on this dark chapter in history.
Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School, located on the reserve, was lit orange Thursday evening. Some band members were among the 200-plus who attended a community walk from The Peach at Okanagan Lake to the reservation.
“For years we have heard the same statements and promises being made and yet everything remains status quo. We, as a people, have struggled and continue to suffer from the effects of colonialism forced on to us by the Catholic Church and the Government of Canada,” the band said.
Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and former chief of the Penticton band, described Trudeau’s decision to travel a “slap in the face” to residential school survivors.
Spokesman Alex Wellstead said Trudeau spent “hours” on the phone Thursday speaking to survivors “to hear their stories of trauma and healing, to hear their advice on the path forward.”
Trudeau had participated in a ceremony on Parliament Hill on Wednesday night near the Centennial Flame, where mounds of stuffed toys and children’s shoes had been left in honour of the children who never returned from residential schools. According to Phillip, the prime minister received at least two invitations to visit Kamloops.
“Reconciliation demands a very serious and sincere commitment by all Canadians. It is not a drive-by issue.” Phillip said.
With files by The Canadian Press