All facilities operated by the Penticton Indian Band have been closed as a result of a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The potential exposure dates were Jan. 25-26, according to a press release issued Thursday by the PIB that did not state where exposures may have occurred.
“To protect all PIB staff, community members, and visitors, all PIB offices and facilities will be temporarily closed, with staff working from home until Monday, Feb.1, 2021,” the release explained.
“This will allow for thorough disinfecting and to give time for health authorities to complete contact tracing.”
The band issued a similar alert in September aimed at members who attended a funeral in Oliver.