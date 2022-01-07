Friday, Jan. 7
• New Year’s Book Sale Blowout in the hallway outside the Penticton Public Library, select books are free.
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., by donation
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.
• Down the Rabbit Hole and Ornamented II at the Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., a free display
• COVID-19 Immunization clinics, ages 12 and up, South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos, 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Tuesdays) and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Thursdays); Nk’Mip Resource Centre in Oliver, 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays); 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Thursdays); Osoyoos Health Centre, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday, Friday); 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Wednesdays); Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (daily); Princeton General Hospital, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Mondays) and 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), to register: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7, “The 355” (PG, 122 minutes); “The King’s Man,” (14A, 131 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Nightmare Alley,” (14A, 150 minutes); “The Matrix Resurrections,” PG, 148 minutes). For tickets and showtimes visit: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now showing at The Oliver Theatre: “Sing 2” (Friday-Thursday).
Saturday, Jan. 8
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
Sunday, Jan. 9
• Live music!: Nightgirl performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Meat draw at the Barley Mill Brew Pub in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, starts at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
• Summerland Council meets, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to read agenda or view meeting, visit: summerland.ca
• Town of Oliver Council meets, 7 p.m., to view meeting, see Eastlink’s community channel
• Okanagan School of the Arts, preschool pottery at Artables, 432 Main Street, 1-2 p.m., register online at: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
