Another all-candidates forum has been added to the calendar in Penticton.
Climate action group First Things First Okanagan will host the forum, focused on environment and sustainability, on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7-9 p.m. at the Okanagan College Centre of Excellence. The group promises to touch on other pressing issues, too, such as housing and community safety.
“Municipal leaders have the power to make amazing impacts and create lasting legacies for generations,” said FTFO director Jim Beattie in a press release.
“Our region is facing a crisis on many fronts and this forum is a great chance for our leaders to present their ideas on how we can find solutions for a better future.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the forum will be livestreamed online. For more information, visit www.FirstThingsFirstOkanagan.com/LocalElections.