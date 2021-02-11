From the start of the year, RCMP in Penticton and the South Okanagan have seen a sharp increase in people possessing large amounts of illegal drugs, but more alarming, firearms and ammunition. The risks many are taking to avoid apprehension are contributing to an increase in officer and public safety.
As a result of several serious incidents occurring in January alone, we want to educate the public about what their local front-line officers are having to handle, and why sometimes we’re unable to respond in a timely fashion to more routine investigations.
It’s not routine for us to provide summaries of files on a regular basis, however in this case, given the severity of many of these incidents, we believe it’s important the public is aware.
For each of these cases, detailed reports have been submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration of charges ranging from trafficking in controlled substances to assault of peace officers.
Anyone with information about crimes occurring in our community are encouraged to contact their local RCMP Detachment, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Drugs on patrol
On Jan. 18, a front-line officer conducted a vehicle stop after observing what appeared to be a drug transaction. The officer conducted an investigation and arrested the sole occupant of the vehicle. A search incidental to the arrest recovered suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and a quantity of Canadian currency.
Dog turned loose on officers
On Jan. 24, officers responded to a report of a home invasion. Officers located the suspect vehicle which was confirmed stolen. A traffic stop was attempted; however, the vehicle stopped for a moment before evading police by leaving at a high rate of speed. Extensive patrols were conducted and the vehicle was located unoccupied in the south end of Penticton. The suspects were eventually located. The suspects attempted to turn their dog on one of the officers, and only one of the suspects was apprehended. A search of the vehicle located significant amounts of suspected cannabis, methamphetamine, along with Canadian currency. During this incident one member was injured.
Multiple assaults, drugs and ammunition seized
On Jan. 24, front-line officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Main Street. Officers determined that one person had been assaulted with bear spray and others had been physically assaulted. All parties were unco-operative with the police investigation, however officers searched the area and located an abandoned jacket containing suspected heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and, most notably, ammunition for a .22 calibre firearm.
Flight from police
On Jan. 24, a Penticton officer conducting pro-active patrols in the downtown core observed a vehicle travelling at nearly 100 km/h. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which attempted to evade police and then subsequently lost control and crashed. Officers combed the area and were able to locate a suspect male by following his footprints in the fresh snow. A 33-year-old Penticton resident was taken into custody. The investigation determined the vehicle was stolen, and the man was breaching his court-imposed conditions.
Drugs and handgun seized
On Jan. 29, officers received a report from a member of the public of a suspicious vehicle in the downtown core of Penticton. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the two occupants were in possession of controlled substances and both were arrested. A search incidental to the arrest located suspected amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamines, magic mushrooms and, most concerning, a .38 Special handgun. The two men are well known to police.
DIY club
On Jan. 29, Penticton officers responded to a disturbance, and located a young man who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was arrested for causing a disturbance, and a search incidental to his arrest located three firearms, a club with nails, and suspected methamphetamine.
Passed out in vehicle with shotgun
On Feb. 1, a front-line officer was conducting pro-active patrols in the West Bench area of Penticton. He noticed a car with the male passenger sleeping behind the wheel. The officer believed the vehicle was the same vehicle that had fled from members previously. The officer requested additional officers attend before approaching the man. As they approached, the man woke, refused to comply with officers, started the vehicle and reversed into one of the police vehicles. The officers were able to turn the vehicle off, and remove him from the car as he attempted to escape. As the vehicle was quickly reversing, one of the officers injured his arm. What the officers didn’t realize until later was a loaded shotgun had been laying next to the man.
Const. James Grandy is the media relations officer and mental health intervention co-ordinator for the Penticton RCMP detachment.