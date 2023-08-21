Half of Penticton’s main beach on Okanagan Lake was off-limits to swimmers Monday after routine water testing turned up a higher-than-allowable level of E. coli bacteria.
Warning signs urging people not to swim have been posted on Okanagan Beach between the SS Sicamous and Power Street, according to a press release from the municipality.
The test of most concern was taken Aug. 14 and showed 1,500 colony-forming units of E. coli in a 100-millilitre sample, which is above the maximum allowable of 400 under Health Canada’s Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality.
The sample was taken on the west end of Okanagan Lake Beach on Lakeshore Drive, according to Interior Health’s database of public water testing results.
The database shows a second sample taken that day at the midpoint of the beach had a 500-unit count, meaning it too failed.
Interior Health is monitoring the beach and will lift the advisory when safe to do so.
According to Health Canada, fecal contamination from humans and animals is the primary source of E. coli bacteria in water.
E. coli infections may lead to gastrointestinal illness that is more severe in seniors, children and the immuno-compromised.