PENSAR's Helicopter Team got off to an early start Thursday after being requested by Vernon SAR to assist in the medical evacuation of a severely injured hiker in the Enderby Cliffs area.
VERNON SAR members had hiked into the Enderby Cliffs area Wednesday evening as a result of receiving an emergency call for aid. The VSAR team located the subject after 2,200 hours however could not move him due to his injuries and location. VSAR decided to stay with the subject while requesting an air evacuation for first light.
VSAR's members on scene provided advanced medical aid while waiting for the daylight evacuation to proceed.
PENSAR's helicopter team mobilized around 4 a.m. Thursday at Penticton Airport and launched the rescue at first light. The Mission Team consisted of Three SAR Long line Rescue Specialists and a pilot. The AIrCrew arrived in Enderby around 6:15 AM and airlifted him out to a nearby ambulance.
Once the subject was transferred to EHS, PENSAR evacuated the VSAR Team members off the Mountain.
"In the world of SAR 'collaboration is key' and we love working with our neighbouring SAR teams," spokesperson Randy Brown said.