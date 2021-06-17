A steering committee chosen to oversee a study that could clear the way for Okanagan Falls to incorporate as a municipality has now selected a leader and begun meeting.
At present, the community of about 2,500 people is governed as part of Area D within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. However, a community group has been pushing for an incorporation study to see if creating a full-fledged local government could inject new life into the town.
So far, the B.C. government has put up $80,000 for an initial study to identify Okanagan Falls’ most pressing governance issues, consult with the public and study potential boundaries.
Should that work reveal a desire to further explore forming a new local government, a complete incorporation study would then be ordered, but not completed, before the next municipal election in October 2022.
The citizen-led steering committee met for the first time June 9 and selected Matt Taylor as chair and Bob Daly as vice-chair. The other members are David Forst, Eleanor Walker, Kerrie MacLean, Kurt Hiebert, M. Kay Medland, Myleen Mallach, Phyllis Radchenko and Vi Creasy.
Next up for the group is selecting a contractor to undertake the study. Reference material and background documents are available at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.