There were fresh signs of life this past weekend on two wildfires that have been burning for more than a month south of Penticton.
A new evacuation alert was issued Sunday night for 12 properties near the resurgent Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The alert area was in the Willowbrook area on the southwest flank of the fire, which had been listed as “held” by the BC Wildfire Service since Sept. 3 – about two weeks after it was discovered.
However, gusty winds this past weekend blew new life into that fire, which was listed at 2,000 hectares as of Monday morning, and the larger Crater Creek wildfire that’s still burning even further to the south.
The BC Wildfire Service called in air tankers to the Crater Creek wildfire this past weekend “to help minimize growth of this wildfire and keep it within predetermined boundaries,” it explained in a post on social media.
That fire, which was pegged at 47,000 hectares as of Monday morning, has been burning since July 22 and was listed as “held” as of Sept. 15.