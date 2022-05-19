City staff has been directed to begin exploring the concept of a two-tier fee structure for recreation facilities that would see out-of-town visitors pay more than Penticton residents.
The idea was put forward by Coun. Frank Regehr and approved by a 5-1 vote at this week’s meeting.
While residents of the West Bench have long contributed $20,000 annually to city coffers for recreation facilities, that pales in comparison to what’s done in other parts of the region to help share the cost of arenas and pools: Osoyoos, for example, is budgeted to receive $300,000 this year from its rural neighbours within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
“Penticton provides significant recreational facilities that are available for the Penticton community, plus the surrounding area. The rental rates and admission fees for the use of these facilities are substantially subsidized by Penticton taxpayers. In almost every municipality in the Okanagan, recreation facilities are funded by two more communities that are close to the facilities. This is done by way of agreements for cost-sharing,” said Regehr.
“Over the years, several attempts have been made by Penticton to develop a cost-sharing agreement with our surrounding electoral areas – and in our case that’s Naramata, Kaleden, West Bench and Okanagan Falls – but have not been successful with that.”
Regehr acknowledged it may be too late to ask neighbours to chip in on existing facilities like the Penticton Community Centre and South Okanagan Events Centre, but noted the city is contemplating building a new arena that could be a candidate for cost-sharing.
He also pointed out a 2017 citizens’ survey conducted by the RDOS specifically asked residents how they would prefer to pay for facilities in neighbouring communities – 70% of respondents said higher fees – and that past studies have shown approximately 20% of people who use Penticton recreation facilities live outside city limits.
The lone vote against Regehr’s motion came from Coun. Katie Robinson, who occupies one of the city’s four seats on the RDOS board.
“I’ve been through these (debates) many times down through the years and, with respect, I think it would be a waste of our staff’s time delving back into it yet again,” said Robinson.
“There’s absolutely no appetite whatsoever over there to contribute. There never has been and I believe the time to get a buy-in from everybody in the neighbourhood is before you build the building and before you open the doors – and that horse has left the barn.”
Coun. Judy Sentes, also an RDOS director, agreed with Robinson but sees value in the exercise anyway.
“I am curious… and I think this is relevant to examine what might be possible,” said Sentes.
A separate, unrelated motion put forward by Coun. Campbell Watt was passed unanimously.
It directs staff to “develop a public safety camera program that outlines how organizations can apply for funding for cameras that will monitor public spaces.”
Watt said the program would build on a pilot project underway in the downtown core that has shown good results and received backing from the Penticton RCMP.