The “career criminal” who claimed he was under duress from a criminal organization when he ran over an RCMP officer’s foot at a Penticton roadblock before setting off a high-speed chase was sentenced Monday to three years in jail for those offences and an unrelated domestic assault.
Blake Tyler Dunstall, 37, pleaded guilty in December in provincial court to common assault on July 4, 2020, and flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified on July 15, 2020.
Court heard the latter offences arose when Dunstall, who was driving heading south on Highway 97 in a PT Cruiser, encountered the roadblock at Burnaby Avenue just inside Penticton city limits.
After a brief interaction with a police officer, who was checking for impaired drivers, Dunstall drove off at high speed, running over the Mountie’s foot in the process.
With other RCMP officers giving chase at Eckhardt Avenue, Dunstall turned south into the northbound lanes of Channel Parkway, reaching speeds estimated by police to have hit 130 km/h.
Police eventually called off the pursuit, but managed to watch Dunstall turn onto Skaha Lake Road. A spike belt was set up near Walmart and Dunstall was nabbed after ditching the car on Brandon Avenue.
The incident “could have been much worse than it was,” said Judge Shannon Keyes in her sentencing decision.
“The manner of his driving – driving through a red light and into oncoming traffic at speeds of up to 130 km/h – was wildly dangerous to unsuspecting members of the public. This was not a momentary incident of foolishness. It was a prolonged episode of extremely dangerous driving, necessitating the use of a spike belt, which carried on even after the tires of the vehicle driven by Mr. Dunstall were flattened.”
Keyes also noted Dunstall appeared before her with 97 prior criminal convictions on his adult record, including six for driving while prohibited, five for dangerous driving and four for flight from police.
Still, the judge went along with the Crown’s recommendation of 730 days’ jail for the driving offences, despite noting it represented a “considerable step down” from the 33 months he received for a similar suite of charges in 2018.
Dunstall’s lawyer had urged a sentence of time served, based on difficulties Dunstall has faced while behind bars, such as missing a medical appointment, and Dunstall’s claim he only got behind the wheel because former criminal associates had forced him to do one last job before he could leave their group.
“While I respect Mr. Dunstall’s candour in providing this information to the court, these circumstances cannot be construed as mitigating,” said Keyes, who later said she agreed with the Crown’s assertion that Dunstall is a “career criminal.”
The judge handed Dunstall a separate sentence of six months’ jail for the assault charge, which arose two weeks before the chase, and became Dunstall’s sixth conviction for domestic violence.
“It appears to me the abuse of the women in his life is a well-entrenched behaviour on the part of Mr. Dunstall,” observed Keyes.
Dunstall has been behind bars since his arrest July 15, 2020. With enhanced credit for time served, he had just 62 days remaining on his sentence, which will be followed by 18 months’ probation. Dunstall was also handed a fresh 10-year driving prohibition.