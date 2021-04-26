The Canada Revenue Agency is hosting a series of webinars to provide caregivers with information about potential deductions, credits and benefits for the support they provide.
May is Caregiver Awareness Month and a good time to find out what CRA supports might be available to those who provide care for persons impacted by COVID or who suffer from a physical or mental disability.
On May 13 and again on May 25, the CRA will provide free webinar information on the following:
Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit — This is a new funding program for family caregivers of people impacted by COVID-19.
Canada Caregiver Credit — The Canada caregiver credit is a non-refundable tax credit you may be able to claim if you are taking care of an individual who has a physical or mental impairment. This may include the following individuals, if they depend on you for support of the basic necessities of life (such as food, shelter and/or clothing): your spouse or common-law partner, your or your spouse’s or common-law partner’s child, grandchild, parent, grandparent, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, niece or nephew (if they were a resident of Canada at any time in the year).
Medical Expenses — Expenses caregivers can claim.
Slam the scam — Help protect yourself and others against fraud. Taxpayers should be vigilant when they receive, either by telephone, mail, text message or email, a fraudulent communication that claims to be from the CRA requesting personal information such as a social insurance number, credit card number, bank account number or passport number.
The online sessions take place on May 13 from 1:30-3 p.m. and again on May 25, from 10-11 a.m.
To register, visit the CRA website and look for “Upcoming events and products.”
Registration for the caregiver information sessions will be open closer to the event dates.