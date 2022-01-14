Cases of COVID-19 in Penticton have increased twelvefold since Christmas, new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows.
Infection levels are also 10 times higher in Summerland and the South Okanagan, while cases have nearly tripled in the Vernon area.
Although most areas of the Interior have experienced steady increases in COVID-19 cases in the past three weeks, an exception is the Central Okanagan.
While there were 441 cases in the greater Kelowna area between Jan. 2-8, that's down from 625 cases between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Across the entire Interior Health region, the incidence of COVID-19 more than tripled from the week before Christmas to the week ending on New Year's Day, to 284 cases per 100,000 of population.
Despite the sharp rise, the incidence of the disease was higher still in Fraser Health (525), Vancouver Coastal Health (356), and Vancouver Island Health (296).
But the BC CDC says in its most recent surveillance report that all these numbers are "likely an underestimate of the true number of COVID-19 cases in B.C." because the testing system is at capacity and because people with only mild symptoms are being advised not to seek testing.
From the onset of the pandemic until New Year's Day 2022, a total of 2,430 British Columbians had died of COVID-19. That represented about one percent of the 265,769 people who had tested positive for the disease in the same period.
A total of 299 deaths due to the disease were in the IH region.
Of all those who died of COVID-19 in B.C., 23% were over age 90; 32% were between 80 and 89 years old; and 22% were between 70 and 79 years old.
Here are the official COVID-19 case numbers for different regions of the Central Okanagan in the week of Jan. 2-8, with the second number showing the case counts for the week of Dec.26-Jan. 1; and the third number showing case counts in the week of Dec. 19-25
Central Okanagan 441 625 267
Penticton 306 155 26
Vernon 281 181 78
Summerland 63 41 6
South Okanagan 66 22 6