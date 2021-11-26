Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities for people 18 and older who are due for their COVID-19 booster dose and for children age five to 11 to get the COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.
“Early in our vaccine rollout this spring, we held immunizations clinics for people living in rural and remote communities to make it easier for people to get vaccinated right away,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown. “We are on the way back to these communities to provide booster doses and immunization for kids who are now eligible for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.”
Clinics are beginning in December and these community members will be notified directly by Immunizations BC when it is time to book their appointment. For a full list of immunization clinics, please visit https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks/covid-19/immunization-clinics.
To get your invitation to book your appointment, you and your child(ren) must be registered with www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/ or call 1‑833‑838‑2323.
In addition, people 12 and older who still need their first or second doses are welcome to book an appointment or drop-in at these clinics.
For more information on registering and booking appointments with your children visit: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks/covid-19/vaccines-for-children-5-11
For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:
https://www.interiorhealth.ca/health-and-wellness/disease-outbreaks/covid-19