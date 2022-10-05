If you’re anxiously waiting for a book that’s on hold at the Penticton Public Library, but can’t quite get there in time to check it out, you’re in luck.
The library is now the proud owner of a new holds locker at the Penticton Community Centre. Patrons can put a hold on an item at the library or online and select the community centre as the pickup location if they prefer it instead of the library.
When the materials are available, staff will deliver the items to the locker, and patrons will be notified that their holds are available for pickup. Just like placing items on hold to get at the library, there will be a limit of three business days to pick up items on hold, after which a $2 fine applies and the item goes to the next patron waiting for it, or back into circulation.
“The community centre is a hub of activity, and we are testing this new location to pick up materials on hold as a pilot project. If this turns out to be a convenient stop for our patrons who also frequent the centre for its many services, we’ll look at keeping the locker as an option for pickups,” said chief librarian Heather Buzzell in a press release.
“Providing more options to access materials is an important part of our services. Both the centre and the library are here to service the citizens of Penticton, and this is a great way to work together,” adds Buzzell.