A popular four-kilometre section of the KVR Trail north of Penticton will be closed for repairs next week.
Trail resurfacing work will take place between Glenfir and Little Tunnel from Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The trail will reopen each day after 6 p.m.
“Please note, trucks will be travelling between the Smethurst trail entrance and Little Tunnel between June 21 and 25. This section will remain open but trail users are asked to use caution and watch for vehicle traffic,” the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said in a press release.
“Additional trail construction is scheduled between Glenfir and Chute Lake in the coming weeks as the improvement project continues.”
The RDOS earlier this year was awarded a $450,000 grant from the B.C. government to do work on the KVR Trail within its jurisdiction.