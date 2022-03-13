Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has the support of 40 MPs, including two of the party’s three representatives in the Okanagan.
Dan Albas endorsed Poilievre more than a month ago and Tracy Gray has been named one of Poilievre’s three B.C. campaign chairs.
“I’m excited to share Pierre’s plan for making housing more affordable, tackling inflation, protecting freedoms and reducing the red tape and taxes that are stifling small business,” Gray said in an email.
“Pierre will fight fearlessly for the success and prosperity of Canada, and I believe he is the leader that Canadians need,” said Gray, Conservative MP for Kelowna-Lake Country.
A press release from Poilievre’s campaign describes Gray as a “well-respected entrepreneur with extensive experience and recognition in the B.C. business community”.
Albas, Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, endorsed Poilievre the day he announced his leadership bid on Feb. 5.
“We are in a critical time for our country so I am happy to hear that Pierre Poilievre is running to be our Prime Minister. He is hard working, smart, and a superb communicator,” Albas said at the time.
On Thursday, Poilievre announced he had the support of one third of the Conservative’s 119 MPs.
“Wow - we just reached a milestone. 40 Conservative Members of Parliament are supporting my campaign for Prime Minister,” he tweeted. “Together, we’re going to give Canadians back their freedom and take back control of their lives.”
North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative MP Mel Arnold has not yet responded to a question asking who he supports in the leadership race.
Poilievre, an Ottawa-area MP, is considered to come from the more conservative wing of the party. Former Progressive Conservative leader and Quebec Liberal premier Jean Charest is likely to be the leading moderate in the race.
South Okanagan West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings is a member of the NDP party.