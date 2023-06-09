Penticton’s graduation parades will take on a completely new look this year.
Traditionally, students from Pen-Hi held a lengthy procession in vehicles from the high school to their prom at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Students, dressed to the nines, would ride in everything from classic cars and high-end sports cars to boats and tractors. Princess Margaret held its own parade a week later from the Penticton Rose Garden to the Lakeside.
According to Pen-Hi principal Chris Van Bergeyk, both schools are switching their formats to walking parades, mirroring the ones in Kelowna where grads walk in their formal wear along the boardwalk near Kelowna’s dolphin sculpture, to their prom.
“There were a lot of challenges over the years with a vehicle parade,” Van Bergeyk said in an interview with The Herald prior to Friday night’s graduation ceremony.
“It’s getting more complex with insurance, the City, licensing. Our volunteers sometimes ran into conflict with the general population. There were also some issues with equity, not every student was able to participate because they may not know someone with access to a fancy car.”
Van Bergeyk said there was never an injury related to the parade, giving credit to the volunteer marshals who assist along the parade route with traffic.
On the night of Monday, June 26, Pen-Hi students will assemble at the Japanese Garden at 5:45 p.m. They will do a walking loop around Okanagan Lake Park before posing for a group photo directly below the east ballroom of the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
“The walking procession really gives the parents and the public a chance to see what the kids are wearing,” Van Bergeyk said. “There is really no limit as to what they can do. The majority of school districts have made the switch to walking parades in recent years.”
Van Bergeyk agrees some graduating students are disappointed that a long-standing tradition has been broken.
Some parents indicated they will form an informal parade of vehicles to the Japanese Garden which will be independent of the school.
Princess Margaret’s grad walk is scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 beginning at 5:15 p.m.. Grads will walk the Okanagan Lake promenade from the Penticton Rose Garden to the Lakeside Resort.
Vehicle parades are quickly becoming a thing of the past. The popular Lake-to-Lake parade which traditionally kicked off the Peach City Beach Cruise in June was finally cancelled due to similar reasons.