Climate change will be the sole focus of a federal election forum planned for Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Candidates in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding will meet via videoconference from 6-8 p.m. to discuss emission reduction targets, mitigating climate impacts, protecting the environment and maintaining a healthy economy.
The event is being organized by non-partisan groups Fridays For Future West Kootenay and the Nelson-West Kootenay chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Penticton-based First Things First Okanagan is helping formulate questions.
“Climate warming has moved our world to the edge of a dangerous precipice and our governments are the only agencies that have the broad capacity to build our defensive wall. We must choose leaders who have the will to act now,” said FTFO chair Jim Beattie in a press release.
Register to watch the Zoom forum at bit.ly/SOWK-ClimateForum or watch a live-stream of the event on Fridays For Future West Kootenay’s Facebook page or Fridays For Future Nelson’s YouTube page.
The Herald’s own election forum is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8. It will be closed to the public but live-streamed. More details to come.