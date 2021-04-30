After learning colleagues in the Central Okanagan were set to receive COVID-19 vaccines at special school-based clinics this week, teachers in Vernon and Penticton are wondering when it will be their turn to get the jab.
“Teachers are feeling like they aren't worth a vaccine, while at the same time they are expendable because they must keep schools open,” said Kevin Epp, president of the Penticton-based Okanagan Skaha Teachers’ Union, in an email Friday.
Special vaccination clinics for approximately 4,000 employees of the Central Okanagan School District were set to open Thursday and run through at least Monday at Mount Boucherie, Kelowna and George Elliot secondary schools.
Interior Health’s decision to start with the Central Okanagan School District was rooted in data: The Central Okanagan recorded 215 new cases of COVID-19 last week, compared to 36 in Vernon and 30 in Penticton.
“We looked at our highest rates in our communities – and not just our communities but in our schools as well,” IH chief medical health office Dr. Albert de Villiers told reporters during his weekly update Friday.
“Right now that is in the Central Okanagan. We're asking for a little bit of patience and within the next couple of weeks we expect to move out to our other areas.”
The approach makes sense to Cori Huizer, president of the Vernon Teachers’ Association, but members are fed up with a lack of communication from Interior Health and what seems like a constantly evolving approach to choosing which groups should be prioritized for vaccinations.
Huizer noted provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced March 18 that teachers would be among approximately 300,000 essential workers who would be prioritized for vaccinations, yet six weeks later, that still hasn’t happened.
“The last true communication around this was that the Astra Zeneca was put on pause (due to the worry of blood clots) and more news will come. There was no more news,” Huizer said in an email.
“It has been left up to local union offices and school districts to spread any news. Nothing has been told directly to the districts since. That is the frustrating part.”
With files from Ron Seymour/Kelowna Daily Courier