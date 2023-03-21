The director and curator for the Penticton Art Gallery is upset and disillusioned that Penticton city council voted to cut the gallery’s annual operating grant, without notice or warning, by more than 50 per cent.
The $55,000 grant approved by council is less than half of the $130,000 grant requested by the gallery’s board of directors, said Paul Crawford, who has been employed by the Penticton Art Gallery for the past 17 years.
The city’s grant to the gallery had been between $105,000 and $125,000 since 2017.
The grant approved March 15 is less than the $65,000 in funding provided when Crawford was hired by the gallery back in 2006. The operating grants assist the gallery with its daily operations.
The city’s grant is the largest single grant of many the gallery receives from senior levels of government as well as arts and culture organizations.
The gallery’s annual budget is roughly $800,000, so cutting more than $70,000 from last year’s city grant is difficult to comprehend, said Crawford.
Not only was the grant reduction extreme, but came without any notice and almost one-quarter into 2023, which will negatively affect programming and exhibits planned for the remainder of the year.
Council unanimously passed a staff recommendation to make the reduction during budget deliberations and informed gallery staff through a letter issued last Friday, said Crawford.
It’s ironic that the gallery is getting ready for its 50th year celebrations in 2023 and council has made the arbitrary decision to cut funding to its lowest levels in 20 years, said Crawford.
The gallery has had a great working relationship with the City of Penticton as it has provided stable and consistent funding for decades, so to make such a significant cut without warning remains baffling, said Crawford.
The grants have had slight annual increases for more than a decade, with the exception of 2020, where a $25,000 cut was approved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“We asked for $130,000, a modest increase over last year, then the decision came last week that they were cutting us by 55 percent down to $55,000 in total,” he said. “That’s less than what we were receiving 17 years ago when I first started working here. We’re a quarter of the way through our fiscal year and we’ve budgeted for the entire year, as usual, then this happens.”
Dr. Claude Roberto, the president of the gallery’s board of directors, said the entire board was shocked and saddened by council’s decision to cut funding so significantly and equally upset there was no warning by anyone at city hall, staff or members of council, that such cuts were coming.
“This came without any notice, no letters, no emails,” she said. “Just right out of the blue.”
Crawford said his jaw literally dropped when he found out the funding cut was so severe.
“Council has traditionally seen value in what we do and they’ve been consistent,” he said. “It’s upsetting that we seem that we’re being penalized for doing well. We have a slight surplus, but it’s not profit. Some of our funding agencies give us grants at different times and this affects our bottom line. At the end of the year, when we look at our balance sheet, there’s always deferred income.”
Any surplus is “put away to save for a rainy day” and the gallery shouldn’t be punished for being efficient and fiscally responsible, Crawford said.
The gallery, like so many Canadian arts organizations, received funding from the federal government to offset operational costs during COVID, but again it looks like council is punishing them for receiving this extra cash, said Crawford.
“I find it really saddening that the city perceives because we have a slight surplus, that we should be punished for doing well,” he said.
The gallery employs six full-time employees and “not one makes the sunshine list” of more than $75,000 in wages and benefits and they do their jobs well because they love what they do, he said.
“We’re passionate in what we do … no one here is getting rich. It’s a labour of love,” he said.
The gallery runs 18 to 20 exhibits each year and attracts close to 20,000 visitors, making it one of the most successful art galleries for a city this size anywhere in Canada, said Crawford.
Having the gallery’s largest funding source reduced by more than half without notice is hard to grasp, said Crawford.
“Operating funding is the most difficult for any arts organization to get,” he said. “For that to get pulled from under us so far into the fiscal year is devastating,” he said.
Numerous other arts organizations in the city also saw significant funding cuts without notice, he added.
If the city wants to not fund the arts or sees little or no value in what the gallery brings to local residents, they should communicate that, said Crawford.
“If that’s the case, that’s fine, but be transparent and give us at least a year’s notice to plan accordingly and change gears,” he said.
Arts grants are issued to community organizations that contribute to quality of life for local residents and assist the local economy and social vibrancy.
“I suggest we come through on both counts,” said Crawford. “I would like to know where we’ve fallen short on our part of the deal. I know for a fact, we haven’t.”
Arts organizations might not contribute huge dollars to any given community, but the impact they have on quality of life can’t be measured, said Crawford.
“Go to Mexico, go to Europe,” he said. “There is so much vibrancy in their downtown communities. We can have that here. It just takes a small amount of money and moral support.”
The gallery’s board has invited Mayor Julius Bloomfield and members of council to attend an upcoming board meeting to discuss the funding cuts and answer any questions they might have, said Roberto.
The gallery’s board is not willing to sit back and do nothing and accept the massive funding cut after so many years of solid support, said Crawford.
“We can’t let this be the norm,” he said. “They’ll justify this and we can’t let that happen. We have to remain measured in our response, but we’re not going to let this slide without a fight.”
Permanently reducing the operating grant from local taxpayers could result in reduced exhibitions, laying off staff, reducing hours or introducing admission charges.
“But we don’t want to… our model is working,” said Crawford.
Mayor Bloomfield was reached for comment, but did not provide a response by The Herald’s print deadline.
Keith Lacey is a freelance journalist from Penticton who prepared this article independently.