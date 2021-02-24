Nearly three-quarters of people who responded to an online survey conducted by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen report the quality of life in their respective communities is good or very good, but they have no use for public transit.
A total of 223 responses were received for the 2020 citizen survey that was open from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1. Results were presented to the board last week.
Among those who participated, 43.9% rated their quality of life as good and 30.9% as very good.
Residential growth and water quality and protection were cited as the two most-pressing issues facing the RDOS. Crime prevention was third.
On questions related to RDOS offerings, 90% reported they hadn’t used regional transit in the past year, while 51% said they hadn’t used an RDOS program or service in the past year.
And on the topic of taxes, responses were mixed: 47% said they’d like taxes increased to provide more services, while 46% wanted taxes and service levels to remain where they are.
Conducting a scientifically valid telephone survey would require a random sample of 400 people from the nine rural areas at an estimated cost of $20,000, according to an RDOS press release.