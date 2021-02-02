The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

10:39 a.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:36 p.m. 87th Street, Osoyoos. Gas leak.

2:22 p.m. McLean Creek Road, OK Falls. Medical first response.

3:16 p.m. 12th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.

4:40 p.m. Naramata Road, Naramata. Medical first response.

7:16 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Tuesday

12:14 a.m. 92nd Avenue, Osoyoos. Structure fire.

5:01 a.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Car fire.

5:28 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Motor-vehicle incident.