The following is a complete listing of events for the 2023 Ignite the Arts festival (paid portion). Unless otherwise indicated, all activities require a wristband.
(For wristbands: ignitethearts.ca or drop by in person to the Penticton Art Gallery, a three-day pass includes a $15 merchandise voucher to spend at the venues)
Friday, March 31
• ELKS LODGE DOWNSTAIRS: Parade to Nowhere from the Elks Lodge with Balkan Shmalkan and Innerlight Motion Fire Spinners, begins at 6 p.m., free children’s performance with Al Simmons, 7:30 p.m., Chris Sand, 8:30 p.m., Carolyn Mark, 9:30 p.m., Hank and Lily, 10:30 p.m., Kiva MH, 11:30 p.m.
• ELKS LODGE UPSTAIRS: Hayley Wallis and The Bright Futures, 8:15 p.m., The Spiritual Warriors, 9:15 p.m., Parlour Panther, 10:15 p.m., Kitty and the Rooster, 11:15 p.m., Blackberry Wood, 12:15 a.m.
• THE DREAM CAFE: 3 Jack Generation hand drummers, 7:30 p.m., Saltwater Hank, 8 p.m., Mivule, 9 p.m., Digging Roots, 10 p.m., Wax Mannequin, 11 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
• PENTICTON ART GALLERY: Paint Your Pride SOS Pride Society Meet-Up and Brunch,11 a.m.-2 p.m., free to the public, all welcomed, register at: sospride.ca, 3 Jack Generation hand drumming workshop, 3-4:30 p.m., free
• ELKS LODGE DOWNSTAIRS: Jeff Andrew’s bluegrass jam, all musicians welcomed, noon-1:45 p.m., Daryl O’Neill, 4 p.m., The Man from Eldorado Andre Begin and cowboy poet Rolly Grimm, 5 p.m., Let’s Talk Books with Faye Arcand and Wine Country Writers Festival, 6 p.m., fire spinner Donnalee Davidson, 8 p.m. (outside), Rusty Ford, 9 p.m., Farnsworth & Co., 10:15 p.m., The Dirty Show (18 and over content), 11 p.m.
• THE DREAM CAFE: Kid’s songwriting concert, 11:30 a.m., Justin Glibbery Quintet, 1:30 p.m., Naomi Shore, 2:30 p.m., Hayley Wallis and The Bright Futures, 3:30 p.m., Parlour Panther, 4:30 p.m., Maddie Strovold, 6 p.m., Brandon Wolfe Scott, 7 p.m., Leo D.E. Johnson, 8 p.m., Selina Martin, 9 p.m., Hush Hush Noise, 10 p.m., Blackberry Wood, 11 p.m.
• CANNERY BREWING CO: “COVID: The Musical: We’re All in this Together,” noon, Beastie, 1:15 p.m., Aidan Mayes, 2:15 p.m., In the Round: Love and the Apocalypse with Brandon, Selina, Sarah, 3:15 p.m., Adventures of Nightgirl, 4:15 p.m., In the Round Spring Cleaning: Carolyn. Corwin, Wax, Jack, Naomi, Teresa, 5:15 p.m., Maiya Robbie, 6:30 p.m., Sammy Volkov, 7:30 p.m., In the Round: Tears in My Beer: Daryl, Lucas, Beastie, Maddie, 8:30 p.m.
• TEMPEST THEATRE: The Man from Eldorado Andre Begin and cowboy poet Rolly Grimm, 12:30 p.m., Chris Sand, 1:30 p.m., children’s performer Al Simmons, 2:30 p.m., Dance showcase 49.3 degrees N 123.6 degrees W and Boundless Belly Dance with Keisha McLean, 3:30 p.m., One Minute Play Festival, 6 p.m., Ten Minute Play Festival, 8 p.m.
• BRIT BAR: De-Mistifying Djing with Lady of the Mist, noon, Electronic Petting Zoo with the Cavernous, 2:30 p.m., Kiva MH, 4:30 p.m., Half/Asian and the Army the CODA, 5:30 p.m., Bear Naked Noise, 6:30 p.m., Hank & Lily, 7:30 p.m., The Cavernous, 8:30 p.m., Wax Mannequin, 9:30 p.m., HARDBALL, 10:30 p.m., EDM Showcase Quantum Twitch, 11:30 p.m.- 2:45 a.m.
• ELKS LODGE UPSTAIRS: Contact dance workshop with Olivia Shaffer and Diego Romero, 11 a.m., Sharing Songs and Stories with Mivule, 1 p.m., Hujune, 2 p.m., Jeff Andrew, 3 p.m., Saltwater Hank, 4 p.m., Sarah Noni, 5 p.m., Kitty and the Rooster, 6 p.m., Lucas Penner, 7 p.m., Loon Town, 8:30 p.m., The Melawmen Collective, 9:30 p.m., Jack Garton, 10:30 p.m., Babyface Brass, 11:30 p.m., Balkan Shmalkan, 12:30 a.m.
• THE LEIR HOUSE: Exhibition Opening: “The Strange Beauty of Everyday Objects” by Kathryn Gibson and Jacinta Ferrari, 1-3 p.m. (exhibition runs until May 27)
Sunday, April 2
• TEMPEST THEATRE: Sunday morning Elvis! Jack Garton and Sammy Volkov, noon, Sammy Volkov, 1 p.m., In the round: Aidan, Lucas, Melody and Kayla, 2 p.m., Corwin Fox, 3 p.m., Passion Fruits: Peach Gravy Theatre, 4 p.m.
• PENTICTON ART GALLERY: Heather Sparks and Suali Lopez, artist talk, 1 p.m., History of Oaxaca, Sarah Fahey artist talk, 2 p.m., RAD on the Rez, Levi Bent, artist talk, 3 p.m., free
• ELKS LODGE DOWNSTAIRS: Rusty Ford, 4 p.m., In the Round: The Ridiculous Jam, 5 p.m.
• ELKS LODGE UPSTAIRS: Balkan Shmalkan line dance workshop, 11:45 a.m., Jeremy Head, 1 p.m., Babyface Brass, 2 p.m., Hush Hush Noise, 3 p.m., Freshwater Jukebox, 5 p.m., Selina Martin, 4 p.m.
• THE DREAM CAFE: In the Round: John Prine songs with Jeff, Danielle, Lucas, Maiya, Craig, noon, Sarah Noni, 1 p.m., Carolyn Mark, 2 p.m., Jack Garton, 3 p.m., Chris Sand “The Sandman”, 4 p.m., children’s performer Al Simmons, 5 p.m.
• CANNERY BREWING: Stella Raw, noon, Kansas Iee, 1 p.m., Half/Asian and Amy the CODA, 2 p.m., Leo D.E. Johnson, 3 p.m., Daryl O’Neill, 4 p.m., Tandem Yam, 5 p.m., Two Crows for Comfort, 6-8 p.m.