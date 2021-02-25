There can be no surer sign that spring is just around the corner than the resumption of yard waste pickup next week in Penticton.
Starting this Monday, March 1, green bins will be picked up every other week along with residential waste.
Unlimited collection events are planned for the spring the weeks of March 29 to April 2 and April 26-30.
There are a few ground rules:
• Only plant materials are accepted, such as grass clippings, leaves, plant trimmings, branches, pine needles and cones.
• Non-organic materials are not accepted, such as plastic bags, biodegradable plastics, garden hoses, soil bags, plant pots, etc.
• Do not compact the materials into the cart as it may not empty when tipped.
• Put all yard waste loosely into the cart and ensure the lid remains closed.
You can now sign up for electronic reminders from the City of Penticton by visiting www.penticton.ca/garbagereminder.