Celebrate youth

From left, Maya Lefebvre, Sabine Teo and Amelia Marino, Justice Gin

Some of the local winners of the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival went on to place at the recent 2022 Performing Arts BC Festival. Pictured from left area: Maya Lefebvre, runner-up, intermediate strings; Sabine Teo and Amelia Marino, winner, speech and dramatic arts; Justice Gin, honourable mention, junior musical theatre. Gin was also chosen by Performing Arts BC to attend the CanWest Festival in Saskatoon in July.