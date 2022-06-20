Celebrate youth

Some of the local winners of the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival went on to place at the recent 2022 Performing Arts BC Festival. Pictured from left area: Maya Lefebvre, runner-up, intermediate strings; Sabine Teo and Amelia Marino, winner, speech and dramatic arts; Justice Gin, honourable mention, junior musical theatre. Gin was also chosen by Performing Arts BC to attend the CanWest Festival in Saskatoon in July.
