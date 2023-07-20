A home in Penticton that was heavily damaged by a landslide nearly three years ago will remain empty for awhile yet – and city officials still won’t discuss the suspected cause of the event due to legal repercussions.
The owner of 718 Creekside Rd. on Tuesday received a one-year extension of the vacant building registration permit for the property.
The owner – whose name was redacted from an email attached to the public version of council’s agenda package – states the rebuild is moving at a “snail’s pace” due to feuding insurance companies and lawsuits, and asks for more time.
Council unanimously approved the extension.
Later in question period, Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, declined to comment on the cause of the slide, citing ongoing litigation.
At least two adjacent property owners have sued the city over the August 2020 landslide, including the next-door neighbours, who have alleged a leaky watermain above the site at 645 Heather Rd. was to blame.
Council also on Tuesday voted to place a notice on the title of 41 Greenwood Dr., due to issues with a retaining wall on the property, but declined to do the same for 162 Wiltse Pl., after the owner delivered a fiery 30-minute presentation outlining mistakes and discrepancies in city staff’s work on the file to date.
Instead, council delayed a decision on 162 Wiltse Pl. to allow more time to digest the owner's presentation.