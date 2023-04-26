Two groups of self-propelled water enthusiasts have joined forces on Skaha Lake.
The new Penticton Paddle Sports Association was born this month through a merger of the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival Society and Penticton Racing Canoe Club.
“The two non-profit societies have always operated together in the Skaha Lake Boathouse. Working as one organization will allow us to find efficiencies and experience growth in both sports,” the association said in a press release.
There are all kinds of ways to try out both sports for free, beginning with a dragon boat practice for newcomers on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 10 a.m. at the clubhouse. No equipment or experience is required.
That session could serve as a prelude for a more intensive, ongoing workshop on paddleboarding that will be offered on Monday and Wednesday nights, beginning May 15.
For more information, visit www.pentictonpaddlesports.com or email admin@pentictonpaddlesports.com.