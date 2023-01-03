Police have now confirmed Tejindar “Ted” Randhawa was the victim of a fatal knife attack Dec. 17 in downtown Penticton.
Randhawa, 61, died four days after he was stabbed while sitting in his vehicle on the 300 block of Martin St. around 5 p.m. in what police initially described as a targeted attack.
“In our continued effort to advance this investigation, and with support from the victim’s family, RCMP have released his name,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release Tuesday.
“As previously stated, our investigation is progressing, and we’re confident in reassuring the public they’re not at risk.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the detachment at 250-492-4300.
Randhawa is due to be laid to rest following ceremonies today at Providence Funeral Home and the Penticton Sikh Temple.
According to his obituary, Randhawa was born in the Philippines, attended boarding school in India and graduated from Penticton Secondary School in 1980. He enjoyed woodworking, motorcycles and other hands-on projects.
“He was as much an artist as he was an intellect,” states the obituary, which requests donations in Randhawa’s honour be sent to the B.C. SPCA.