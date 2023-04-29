Spring temperatures are climbing in western Canada, which means you need to take extra care if you’re skiing, snowmobiling, hiking or scrambling in the backcountry this weekend.
Avalanche Canada has issued a special public avalanche warning for recreational backcountry users in the mountains, effective immediately and applying through the end of Monday.
The quick transition from cool winter conditions to warmer temperatures is creating dangerous avalanche conditions. Changes to the snowpack structure will destabilize it in mountainous areas across western Canada, meaning the potential for large and destructive avalanches that could run all the way down into valley bottoms.
“Dangerous avalanche conditions exist for all mountainous regions in western Canada and the hazard increases with each day of warm air,” said Mike Conlan, a senior
avalanche forecaster with Avalanche Canada, in the SPAW. “Regions with persistent or deep persistent slab avalanche problems will be especially problematic, with avalanches potentially involving the full depth of the snowpack.”
All backcountry users are advised to leave a wide margin for error during this warming period, sticking to simple, low-angle terrain and avoiding overhead avalanche hazards. The quickly warming temperatures can also initiate large and destructive cornice falls, said Conlan, and can trigger avalanches.
Backcountry users should check the avalanche forecast at avalanche.ca before heading out. They also need essential avalanche rescue gear – transceiver, probe, and shovel – and the training to use it.
Fourteen people have been killed by avalanches in B.C. this winter.