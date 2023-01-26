In an effort to keep books out of household recycling bins, designated bins are now available at the Penticton library as part of a three-month pilot project.
“Unfortunately, a recent audit by Recycle BC discovered that books continue to be found in local recycling carts,” said Madison Poultney, the city’s new sustainability co-ordinator, in a press release.
“Previously, books could only be recycled at specialized bins located at Campbell Mountain Landfill, so we realized a need to provide a more convenient location in the city for residents to dispose of books that cannot be donated or resold. We also need to educate the community about the various ways people can discard of their books in a sustainable way.”
Gently used books may be donated to the library, charities, community groups or little libraries that are popping up around the city. The new bins are for books that are too damaged or outdated to be of use to others.