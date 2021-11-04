The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
7:21 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Car fire.
9:10 a.m. Brown Street, Summerland. Alarm.
10:57 a.m. Deerfoot Road, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.
11:10 a.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:17 a.m. Orchard Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:13 p.m. Spruce Drive, Naramata. Medical first response.
3:40 p.m. Yorkton Avenue, Penticton. Public service.
4:40 p.m. 45th Street, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.
11:43 p.m. Arlayne Road, Kaleden. Public service.
Thursday
5:34 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Structure fire.