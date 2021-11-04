The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

7:21 a.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Car fire.

9:10 a.m. Brown Street, Summerland. Alarm.

10:57 a.m. Deerfoot Road, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.

11:10 a.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:17 a.m. Orchard Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:13 p.m. Spruce Drive, Naramata. Medical first response.

3:40 p.m. Yorkton Avenue, Penticton. Public service.

4:40 p.m. 45th Street, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.

11:43 p.m. Arlayne Road, Kaleden. Public service.

Thursday

5:34 a.m. Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls. Structure fire.