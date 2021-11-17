A bubble zone will be created around B.C. hospitals, vaccination centres and schools to keep protesters away.
Proposed provincial legislation will establish a 20-metre “access zone,” inside of which it will be illegal to impede access to the facility, disrupt services or threaten the safety of users and providers.
Premier John Horgan says in a statement that people protesting COVID-19 rules in recent months have blocked access to health-care facilities and schools, and while everyone has a right to protest, such interference is unacceptable.
Attorney General David Eby says the act developed in partnership with the Ministry of Public Safety would give police the power to make arrests, with potential imprisonment of up to six months, or to issue violation tickets of up to $2,000.
The legislation, which has yet to be passed, would be in place until July 1, 2023, though the province says it may be repealed earlier if it’s no longer required. In addition, courts will be able to issue an injunction to prevent people from contravening the act.
The goal is to preserve access to key services while preventing “an atmosphere of intimidation” for workers and the public, Eby told a news conference on Monday.