Empty shelves at some Okanagan supermarkets should only be a temporary phenomenon in the wake of flooding that has closed highways, a spokesperson for the retail industry says.
Supply chains will quickly adjust to compensate for the disruption in normal trucking patterns, says Greg Wilson of the B.C. chapter of the Retail Council of Canada.
But Wilson urges shoppers to avoid a repeat of the panic buying that was seen during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring.
“Consumers panicking was the No. 1 retail problem at the beginning of the Covid crisis that led to shortages on shelves. People over-purchased and hoarded because of concerns that there wouldn’t be foodstuffs and other goods,” Wilson said in an interview. “That has a self-defeating aspect in that, if everybody starts hoarding, then we will have shortages.”
Shoppers are being greeted by some empty shelves at Vernon and Kelowna area supermarkets.
A notice at the IGA supermarket in Peachland on Tuesday apologized for the shortages of some items and asked for patience while stocks are refilled.
“Will there be disruptions? Yes. But it’s not clear how significant those are going to be,” Wilson said.
He said while the Coquihalla, Trans-Canada and Highway 3 to Vancouver were closed, the Interior has links to other parts of B.C., Alberta, and Washington state.
“There are a lot of grocery distribution centres in Southern Alberta that are already providing service to southern and eastern British Columbia,” Wilson said.
There is also the prospect of trucking-only hours being implemented on some highways when conditions allow for their re-opening, he said.
“There are ways to ensure the supply chain remains strong,” he said.
Save-On Foods says “all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland are on hold” because of the highway closures.
“We are exploring all avenues to get product to our stores as quickly as possible,” the company said in a bulletin. “We’re asking our customers to maintain normal shopping habits. This will help our team members keep the shelves full for everyone.
“We understand that these are uncertain times and many people just want to do what’s right for their families.”
Most perishable goods are shipped by truck, Wilson said, while consumer goods are typically sent by rail.
“The rail companies feel they’re going to be able to resume regular shipping quite quickly,” he said.