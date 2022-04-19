Tuesday, April 19
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes at the Cleland Theatre, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street, weekdays 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: new line dance, level 1, 9 a.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m.
• Teen Studio Art Program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays to Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Father Stu,” (14A, 125 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes); “Morbius,” (105 minutes); “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The Outfit,” (PG, 105 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Ambulance” (14A, 136 minutes); for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, April 20
• Opening night: Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical inspired by Monty Python, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre, $9 for opening night, purchase at high school office
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes at the Cleland Theatre, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, new line dance 2, 10:15 a.m., belly dancing, 3:15 p.m., ukulele practice, 6:30 p.m.
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Morbius,” (105 minutes); Wednesday and Thursday; “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes), Friday through Sunday
Thursday, April 21
• Regional District Okanagan Similkameen meets, 101 Martin Street in Penticton, sessions begin at 8 a.m., to view the agenda visit: rdos.bc.ca
• Live@TIME with Bray & Co., Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $15, to purchase tickets: timewines.ca
• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase at high school office
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” with Jason Lane, Rob McCaffery, Adele McNary, Jane Pilkey, Vance Potter and Dianna Zumpano, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors, students), includes GST, to purchase tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for assistance phone 250-462-6428
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• BCHL junior hockey playoffs, Spruce Grove Spruce Kings at Penticton Vees, Game 5 in best-of-seven conference semi-final, if necessary, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes at the Cleland Theatre, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre: carpet bowling, 10:15 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m. (doors open at 11 a.m.), computer appointments, 1-3 p.m.
Friday, April 22
• Friday Night Live at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, with Allan Crossley’s jazz ensemble, featuring Yanti on vocals, 7-9 p.m., $15
• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase at high school office
• “When the Wind Blows” by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind.html
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” directed by Ed Schneider, The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes at the Cleland Theatre, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, French conversations, 9:30 a.m., Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m., Friday night dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $7 (members) and $8 (non members).
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
Saturday, April 23
• Penticton Farmers Market in the 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., free bike valet service available courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Summerland Secondary School presents “Spamalot,” a musical, 7 p.m. at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland, $18, purchase at high school office
• Craft Culture spring market, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 70 craft and artisan vendors selling one-of-a-kind handmade products, $5 with kids under 12 free
• The Stone Poets, live in concert, The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $28.92, for tickets: eventbrite.ca
• When the Wind Blows by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind.html
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 8 p.m
• 96th annual Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival 2022 resumes at the Cleland Theatre, for full schedule visit: pkmf.org
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Still Thirsty
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., Elvis movie tribute night, 5:30 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m., chair dance, 10 a.m.
Sunday, April 24
• ZZ Top with special guest Cheap Trick at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets range from $93.98 to $125.48. plus applicable service charges and tax, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com or visit the SOEC box office
• Benefit concert for Ukrainian Canadian Volunteers Association, 4-5:30 p.m. at Penticton United Church, featuring Yanti with Allan Crossley, Justin Glibbery, Packing House Social Club and Linnea Good, by donation
• Craft Culture spring market, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 70 craft and artisan vendors selling one-of-a-kind handmade products, $5 with kids under 12 free
• When the Wind Blows by Raymond Briggs performed by SOAP Theatre, Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 2 p.m., for tickets: soplayers.ca/wind.html
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub; hot rockin’ bingo at 6:30 p.m.
• Many Hats Theatre Co. presents Norm Foster’s “Hilda’s Yard,” The Cannery Stage, 2 p.m., for tickets: manyhatstheatre.com or for more information phone 250-462-6428
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Jim Ongena, 5-7 p.m.
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street (the vacant lot in front of the Wholesale Club), every Sunday morning
