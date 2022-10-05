Open burning season should begin soon in some rural parts of the South Okanagan.
The burning season established by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and overseen by local fire departments runs annually from Oct. 15 through April 15.
However, “Due to dryer than normal conditions this year, the fire chiefs may choose to delay the start of open burning,” said the RDOS in a press release.
“Please check the RDOS website or contact your local fire chief if you are unsure whether the season has been delayed.”
The five RDOS fire protection areas covered by the burning bylaw are Anarchist Mountain, Kaleden, Naramata, Okanagan Falls and Willowbrook. Residents within those areas are required apply for a burn authorization before putting flames to their piles. Forms can be found on the RDOS website under the Permits & Licences tab.
The RDOS head office can be reached at 250-492-0237.