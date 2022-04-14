Slava Ukraini

This photo was taken Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Summerland.

 Submitted

Musicians, from left, Vic Ukrainetz, Marilyn Stefanik, Pam Ferens, and Garry Zarr entertained the audience at the "Slava Ukraini" fundraiser held at the Summerland Waterfront Resort. The event raised $4,443 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.