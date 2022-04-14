Musicians, from left, Vic Ukrainetz, Marilyn Stefanik, Pam Ferens, and Garry Zarr entertained the audience at the "Slava Ukraini" fundraiser held at the Summerland Waterfront Resort. The event raised $4,443 for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found on Skaha Beach
- Hubble telescope finds star from 12.8 billion years ago
- Fresh insight into accused killer's criminal background
- No injuries in downtown shooting
- Drug overdoses kill 8 more in Penticton
- Dumpster tragedy turns fatal
- Judge urges ‘collective’ response to city’s crime problem
- City sued over Lakeshore Drive rezoning
- You may need a passport to visit Alberta
- 5,000 customers affected by Monday power outage
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
- 'Top Gun' to star at Cannes film fest under Ukraine shadow
- GFL Environment reaches agreement with Competition Bureau
- Kim gives North Korea's most famous newscaster a luxury home
- Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship, crew evacuates
- Slava Ukraini