The BC NDP isn’t focusing enough on recovery, the Opposition’s critic for mental health and addictions says.
“It’s an absolute crisis that’s been going on for a number of years and we’re going in the wrong direction,” MLA Trevor Halford said in an interview during the BC Liberal convention in Penticton, Friday.
“We’re suggesting a pillar approach. No. 1 is prevention, No. 2 is harm reduction and that does include elements of safer supply. No. 3 is what the government doesn’t talk enough about — recovery. They will announce they’re opening beds and treatment centres, but we actually don’t see these opening. No. 4 is enforcement, not on those who are using, but those who are distributing.”
With one-in-three Canadians suffering some form of mental illness, Halford believes health care and education are greater priorities to British Columbians than a new museum in Victoria.
“They’re (NDP) prioritizing a billion dollars for a museum in Victoria when we have schools that have been announced, but then told, ‘Sorry, we’ve run out of money, but we have money for a museum.’
“I take my kids there. If there needs to be upgrades, then we need upgrades. (The museum) has a 95% satisfaction rate and it’s one of the hubs of tourism in Victoria. Nobody has ever approached me and said, ‘We need a new museum.’ This is a vanity project, led by the premier, and it’s very unfortunate because around this province
people are struggling to find a family doctor.”
Halford, the rookie MLA for Surrey-White Rock, said mental health services are both hard to find and expensive.
“There’s not enough support. I’ve met with parents having to choose between filling up their car, or putting food on the table, or making sure their child is getting the counselling services that they need. That’s not cheap right now and there’s not enough available.
“A lot of people navigate support through their family doctor and right now, one-in-five British Columbians — one million people — don’t have access to a family doctor. The family doctor is often the first step to getting a family member the services they need.”